Forest Bathing walk for parents with babies in carriers set for Glen Stewart Ravine

The Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine will host a Forest Bathing walk for parents with babies in carriers on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The event is planned exclusively for the babies and their parents as Forest Bathing is said to benefit young children as trees emit chemicals that protect them from infection and humans can reap the benefits of being exposed to these phytoncides by breathing the fresh air near trees.

Other Forest Bathing walks for the broader community will take place in September and October.

Wednesday’s walk, which takes place from 11 a.m. to noon, will be the first of the Forest Bathing events led by Dr. Kari Krogh and is hosted by both the Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine and Kingston Road United Church.

The walks aim to improve emotional and physical wellbeing by taking in the sights, sounds, and tactile aspects of the forest.

Dr. Krogh will be joined by Mildri Behm as a guest leader at Wednesday’s walk.

Those wishing to attend are asked to please preregister on the Friends of Glen Stewart Ravine Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2369360693157532/