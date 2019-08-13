Danforth Rocks at Stephenson Park to feature The Lowfills this Wednesday night

The Lowfills perform this Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Stephenson Park as part of the Danforth Village BIA's Danforth Rocks series.

The Lowfills will be performing on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Danforth Rocks Summer Music Series at Stephenson Park.

This will be the third year for Danforth Rocks which is presented by the Danforth Village BIA and features live music, food and drink, and local merchants.

The family-friendly and community-based Danforth Rocks will be held every Wednesday night in August from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Friends of Stephenson Park stewardship group, run by Peter Woodcock, first started the event as a neighbourhood music show before approaching the Danforth Village BIA so it could become a larger music festival.

The bands, featured breweries and food are all local.

Other attractions include face painting and henna, as well as booths from local businesses such as Fix It Females and Looking Glass Adventures, an escape room venue.

The schedule for the remaining Danforth Rocks events this month at Stephenson Park, 61 Stephenson Ave., southwest of Main Street and Danforth Avenue, is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Lowfills with featured brewery Danforth Brewery;

Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Little Magic Same with featured brewery Left Field Brewery;

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – The Stephen Stanley Band with featured brewery Eastbound Brewing Co.

For more information on Danforth Rocks, please visit www.dvbia.ca