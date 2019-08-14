Beach Village BIA’s Movie Nights In The Park to screen Pitch Perfect 3 tonight in Kew Gardens

Pitch Perfect 3 will be shown tonight (Aug. 14) at Kew Gardens as part of the Beach Village BIA's Movie Nights In The Park.

Pitch Perfect 3 will be screened tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 14) in Kew Gardens as the Beach Village’s BIA’s summer Movie Nights In The Park series continues.

The film is slated to start at dusk, approximately 8 p.m.

Movies in the park will be played on large projector screens beginning at dusk each Wednesday evening for the remainder of August at Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E.

The free outdoor summer movies are presented by the Beach Village BIA, which is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

Here’s the schedule of remaining to be shown movies this summer:

Aug. 21 – First Man;

Aug. 28 – Crazy Rich Asians.

For more information on summer Movie Nights In The Park, please visit the Beach Village BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com