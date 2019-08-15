Annual Wheels on the Danforth festival to feature, cars, music, food and fun

Classic cars will be on the agenda for Saturday, Aug. 17 as the annual Wheels on the Danforth Festival takes place on Danforth Avenue between Warden and Byng avenues. Inset photo shows The Two Fours and Tony Oldland who will be one of the musical performers at this year's festival.

The Wheels on the Danforth festival takes place this Saturday, Aug. 17.

The annual celebration is presented by the Crossroads of the Danforth BIA, and as in past years there’s a focus on cars, music and fun activities for kids.

Wheels on the Danforth goes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Danforth Avenue between Byng and Warden avenues, including Fun In The Park activities at Oakridge Park, 3459 Danforth Ave.

The centre of the action will be at the junction of Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road.

There will be food, vendors, entertainment on three stages and as always one of the top classic car shows in the province.

The car show is Toronto’s only street-judged car show and features a huge number of entrants showing off their classic vehicles. Registration for the car show starts at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, and the judges awards will be presented at 4 p.m.

Scheduled entertainment at Wheels of the Danforth will include local rock and roots band The Two Fours, with special guests Tony Oldland, on lead guitar, and drummer Chris Bender of Rock Bottom. This will be the third straight year for The Two Fours playing at the festival, and they will be performing two sets.

Other scheduled performers include Little Peter and the Elegants, Greystone, The Garden, Richard Henderson, and Sophia Radisch

The festival officially opens on the night of Friday, Aug. 16 with a screening of the movie Back To The Future which is set for Oakridge Park from 6 to 11 p.m.

Danforth Avenue will be closed from Warden to Byng avenues, and Danforth Road will be closed from Landry to Danforth avenues, from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Aug. 17.

TTC buses will be diverting from the area during the time of the festival and motorists should expect “significant traffic congestion” in the surrounding areas on Aug. 17, according to Toronto police.

For more information on this year’s festival, please visit www.wheelsonthedanforth.com