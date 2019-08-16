Screening of Knock Down the House to be presented at Fox Theatre by Beaches-East York NDP

A free screening of the Netflix documentary Knock Down the House is set for the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East in the Beach.

The Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto and the Beaches-East York NDP Organizing Committee are teaming up to present a free screening of Knock Down the House on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Fox Theatre in the Beach.

The Netflix documentary film, by director Rachel Lears, examines the 2018 United States primaries and midterm elections and follows the campaigns of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin and the reasons why they ran.

“What you see when you watch this doc is not adulatory or fawning. It’s a rousing story about ordinary people rising up to challenge establishment figures and aiming to change establishment politics,” wrote John Doyle in the Globe and Mail of the film.

Sunday’s screening takes place at 1:30 p.m. Doors to the theatre will open at 1 p.m.

Following the film, there were be a panel discussion featuring a women who are challenging the status quo in a number of industries and organizations. The panel will be hosted by Mae J. Nam, the NDP candidate for Beaches-East York in this fall’s federal election.

The Fox Theatre is located at 2236 Queen St. E.

Please book tickets in advance for this event, as it is expected to be very well attended, by going to https://www.facebook.com/maejnam/