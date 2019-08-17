Beach area youth taking part in this year’s CNE Rising Star Talent Competition

The CNE's Rising Star Talent Competition will include a pair of local entrants from the Beach.

The 2019 version of The Ex opened on Friday, Aug. 16 and continues until Labour Day (Monday, Sept. 2).

The Rising Star competition, in its 33rd year, showcases young artists in variety of genres as they compete for prize money.

Beach residents taking part this year include nine-year-old Isabelle Ortiz in the Junior Vocals category; and 20-year-old Stephen Smith in the Youth Instrumentals category.

Contestants are judged on the natural ability, audience appeal, stage presence and the quality of their performance.

Rising Stars Junior (ages six to 12) champions win $1,000, while Youth (ages 13 to 21) champions win a $2,500 prize.

Contestants will be performing on the International Stage at the Enercare Centre for the Rising Star competition.

Preliminary competition goes from Aug. 16 to 19 in the Junior category, and from Aug. 20 to 25 in the Youth category.

Ortiz will take the stage in the preliminaries on Aug. 17.

Smith will compete in the preliminaries on Aug. 25.

Semifinals for the Juniors are Aug. 26 and 27; and on Aug. 28 to 30 for the Youth category.

Finals for the Juniors are Aug. 31. Finals for the Youth are Sept. 1.

For more information on the CNE’s Rising Star competition, please visit https://theex.com/main/entertainment/stage,-talent-and-stunt-shows/rising-star-talent-competition