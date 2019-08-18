Police seek help finding missing man, 54, last seen near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues

Toronto Police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old man last seen in East York.
According to police, Gustav Kahn, 54, was last seen on Saturday Aug. 17, at 1 p.m., in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.
He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighting 250 pounds. There is not a description of the clothing he was wearing when last seen.
Police are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,
