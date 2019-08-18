Police seek help finding missing man, 54, last seen near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public's help locating Gustav Kahn, 54, last seen Saturday, Aug. 17, afternoon in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.

Toronto Police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old man last seen in East York.

According to police, Gustav Kahn, 54, was last seen on Saturday Aug. 17, at 1 p.m., in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighting 250 pounds. There is not a description of the clothing he was wearing when last seen.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,