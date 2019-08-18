Whiskey Jack to perform at Kew Gardens this afternoon as part of Music In The Park

Whiskey Jack brings the songs and stories of Stompin' Tom to the Kew Gardens Bandshell on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 18.

The Beach Village BIA’s Music In The Park series’ presents its final two concerts at Kew Gardens with pair of performers slated.

Whiskey Jack will perform the stories and songs of Stompin’ Tom Connors on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kew Gardens Bandshell.

The final concert of the series is set for Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. and will feature David Leask in concert at the bandshell.

For more information, please visit the BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com