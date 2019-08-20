Little Magic Sam performs, Left Field Brewery to be featured at Danforth Rocks on Wednesday, Aug. 21

Little Magic Sam will be performing at this Wednesday (Aug. 21) evening's Danforth Rocks at Stephenson Park.

The Danforth Rocks Summer Music Series at Stephenson Park continues this Wednesday, Aug. 21, evening with a performance by Little Magic Sam.

In its third year, Danforth Rocks is presented by the Danforth Village BIA and features live music, food and drink, and local merchants coming together for a community celebration in Stephenson Park, 61 Stephenson Ave., in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area. The bands, featured breweries and food are all local.

Danforth Rocks is a family friendly event and takes place Wednesday nights through August from 6 to 9 p.m.

Along with the performance by Little Magic Sam, local craft brewery Left Field Brewery will be featured at the Aug. 21 event.

Little Magic Sam (Sam Taylor from St. Thomas, ON) has been performing internationally since the age of seven and has a penchant for blues music.

Left Field Brewery began in East Toronto in 2013 and was founded by husband-and-wife team Mark and Mandie Murphy.

The schedule for the remaining Danforth Rocks events this month is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Little Magic Sam with featured brewery Left Field Brewery;

Wednesday, Aug. 28 – The Stephen Stanley Band with featured brewery Eastbound Brewing Co.

For more information on Danforth Rocks, please visit www.dvbia.ca