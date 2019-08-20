Phin Park and The Pocket neighbourhood tree tour and shrub giveaway slated

Community members are invited to take part in Guided Tree Tour and Shrub Giveaway in Phin Park on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Young people aspiring towards careers in forestry and arboriculture will be leading the tree tour through The Pocket neighbourhood, followed by the shrub giveaway at Phin Park.
The Pocket is bounded by Danforth Avenue to the north, Jones Avenue to the west, the railway tracks to the south and the Greenwood TTC yards and Greenwood Avenue on to the south and east.
The Aug. 21 event is being presented by The Pocket Community Association, LEAF (Local Enhancement and Appreciation of Forests) and Park People. It is supported by funds from Every Tree Counts, a partnership between Toronto Parks and Trees Foundation and the City of Toronto.
The tour goes from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will start at Phin Park, 115 Condor Ave. The shrub giveaway is from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also takes place at Phin Park.
For more information, please visit https://www.yourleaf.org/young-urban-forest-leaders
