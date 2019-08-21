Movies Nights In The Park to screen First Man at Kew Gardens

First Man will be screened at Movie Nights In The Park at Kew Gardens tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 21).

The Beach Village’s BIA’s summer Movie Nights In The Park series continues tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 21) with a screening of First Man.

The screening takes place in Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., and is slated to start at dusk, approximately 8 p.m.

First Man tells the story of American astronaut Neil Armstrong, who was the first man to walk on the moon in July of 1969. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy.

The free outdoor summer movies are presented by the Beach Village BIA, which is made up of more than 300 shops, restaurants and services along Queen Street East between Neville Park Boulevard to Lockwood Road.

Here’s the schedule of remaining two movies to be shown this summer:

Aug. 28 – Crazy Rich Asians.

For more information on summer Movie Nights In The Park, please visit the Beach Village BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com