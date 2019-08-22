School supply donations for kids in need being accepted by Grant A.M.E Church on Gerrard Street East

School supplies for distribution to children in need are being collected at Grant A.M.E, Church on Gerrard Street East on Friday, Aug. 23.

Local residents can help make back to school easier for children in need by dropping off school supplies this Friday, Aug. 23 at the Grant A.M.E. (African Methodist Episcopal) Church on Gerrard Street East.

The church will be distributing school bags to youngsters who are in need on Sunday, Aug.25, and donations of school supplies to help fill those bags would be much appreciated.

Anyone who wishes to donate school supplies to this program can drop them off at the church, 2029 Gerrard St. E., between 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 23.