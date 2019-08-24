Historian Gene Domagala to host Heritage Walk featuring The Ashbridge Estate

The Ashbridge Estate will be featured as part of a Heritage Walk this Saturday, Aug. 24, led by local historian and Beach Metro News columnist Gene Domagala.

Local historian Gene Domagala is set to lead a pair of upcoming historical walks.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, he leads The Ashbridge Estate Walk.

The walk will feature highlights of the Ashbridge Estate, one of the oldest residences in the Beach; a hidden church that was built by the Ashbridges; the Maple Leaf Cottage, inspiration for Canada’ first national anthem – The Maple Leaf Forever; and Small’s Pond.

Participants should meet at 1 p.m. at Woodfield Road and Queen Street East.

Next month, Domagala will host the St. John’s Norway Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28.

It starts at 1 p.m. at the corner of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road. The walk will visit St. John’s Norway Church and Cemetery and honour the pioneers of East Toronto.