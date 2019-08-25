David Leask performs Sunday afternoon at Music In The Park in Kew Gardens

David Leask performs Sunday, Aug. 25, afternoon in Kew Gardens.

David Leask will wrap up this summer’s Music In The Park afternoon concert series on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Kew Gardens.

Presented on Sunday afternoons throughout the summer by the Beach Village BIA, the concerts featured a variety of musicians and musical styles in performance at the park’s Alex Christie Bandshell.

Leask’s concert takes place from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E.

For more information, please visit the BIA at www.thebeachvillage.com