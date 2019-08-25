Deja Views: Prime location made sale of this Kippendavie Avenue home a big news story in 2015

This home on Kippendavie Avenue made news in 2015 for the big price it sold for given its condition. Inset photo, the property as it is today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

I distinctly recall this residence when it was listed four years ago. This dilapidated teardown was a huge local news story.

All of the Greater Toronto Area heard about potential buyers being led through this listing with flashlights because there was no power. All of Toronto also heard about its sticker price of $1 million!

How could this ramshackle homestead command such a price? Two words. Two words that would make any real estate agent salivate: Prime Beach. Yes, this musty old house sat on Kippendavie Avenue, south of Queen Street East.

Do you have an old photograph of your house in the Beach you’d like to share?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com