Police seek help locating missing woman, 19, last seen near Coxwell and Gerrard

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen early this morning in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.
Samantha Walters, 19, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 26, between midnight and 1 a.m., in the area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
She is described as black, five-feet, four-inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair in cornrows, and dark eyes.
She was wearing a dark pink/purple long sleeve pajama top, grey patterned pajama bottoms and pink slippers.
.Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5504, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
