Police in 41 Division seek help identifying owners of jewelry believed to have been stolen

Police have released a photo of this jewelry in the hope its rightful owner can be found. The jewelry was among a number of items found after a man was arrested earlier this year on break and enter charges in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area.

Police in 41 Division are seeking the public’s help in locating the owner of jewelry that is believed to have been stolen in the spring of 2019.

On April 21, of this year, police arrested a man for break and enter in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area. At that time, a collection of ladies jewelry and a small quantity of foreign currency were found in the accused’s possession and those items are believed to have been stolen.

Mark Hardy, 52, of Toronto, was charged with a number of offences relating to break and enter. Police investigators have been working hard to return all of the recovered items to their rightful owners.

Investigators are sharing a photo of one item in a small collection of jewelry to see if anyone recognizes the property and the rightful owner can be located.

It is possible that the owner is not aware that the property is missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com