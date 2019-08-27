The Stephen Stanley Band performs Wednesday at Stephenson Park to wrap up Danforth Rocks Summer Music Series

The Stephen Stanley Band performs at Danforth Rocks at Stephenson Park on Wednesday, Aug. 28, evening.

The Danforth Rocks Summer Music Series at Stephenson Park wraps up with its final concert of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Performing will be The Stephen Stanley Band.

The featured brewery will be Eastbound Brewing Company.

Danforth Rocks will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. at the park, which is located at 61 Stephenson Ave., southwest of Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

In its third year, Danforth Rocks is presented by the Danforth Village BIA and features live music, food and drink, and local merchants coming together for a community celebration.

It has taken place for the entire month of August on Wednesday evenings, and the bands, featured breweries and food are all local.

Danforth Rocks is a family friendly event.

The Stephen Stanley Band is best known for its namesake, who was for many years a founding member of The Lowest of The Low. He has toured with Billy Bragg, Lloyd Cole, The Violent Femmes and The Jayhawks to name a few.

Eastbound Brewing Co. is based out of the Queen and Broadview area and makes a number of styles of beer including its Midnight Cow Tipper Milk Stout.

For more information on Danforth Rocks, please visit www.dvbia.ca