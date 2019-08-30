The Leslieville Flea has tips on how to enjoy summer’s final days with a picnic

Summer's final days are upon us, and its a great time for a picnic. The Leslieville Flea has some local shopping tips to make your picnic a great one.

By BRIGID ELMY

Summer is officially coming to a close, and what better way to enjoy the last blast of the season than a picnic!

Looking for a destination?

Picnics are not only a wonderful way to take advantage of the outdoors, but a lovely way to reconnect with family and friends over a meal.

Think picnics are just for weekends? Think again.

Take advantage of the evenings with a dinnertime picnic in your own backyard or local park.

Rosetta McClain Gardens, with its beautifully manicured grounds and views of the Scarborough Bluffs is just one example.

You don’t have to go far to get everything you need!

During a recent trip to The Border Vintage at the Leslieville Flea, I spotted a picnic basket, vintage glasses and blanket.

Grab some cloth napkins and inexpensive cutlery from home. Keep these items at the ready so that you can take advantage of picnics throughout the season.

Pop into Courage Foods for beet salad with goat cheese, three-potato salad, gourmet pizza slices, and fresh fruit.

Add to that Jamaican ginger ale, some potato chips for sharing, and you have a delicious picnic spread everyone will enjoy.

Finally, how about a book to kick back with and digest? Katya, at The Great Escape, suggests Frog and Toad Together by Arnold Lobel, Women in Love by D.H. Lawrence (for the romantic picnic) or, for thrill-seekers, Picnic at Hanging Rock.

The Leslieville Flea also invites picnickers to spread out and have a picnic on Sept. 15 at The Ashbridge Estate, 1444 Queen St. E.

They’ll even supply you with something to sit on. Hope to see you there!

