Labour Day celebrations, corn roasts slated for East Toronto Legion branches

Labour Day celebrations are planned for a pair of local Royal Canadian Legion Branches today.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 will be hosting a Corn Roast on Labour Day.

The Branch is located at 9 Dawes Rd., and the event will take place on Monday, Sept. 2 from noon to 7 p.m.

Along with corn on the cob, there will be a barbecue with chicken and pork, and salads. There will be live music from 2 to 6 p.m. by Joe Tucker.

For more info, call 416-699-1353.

Also on Monday, Sept. 2, there will be a Labour Day Celebration at Royal Canadian LegionBranch 73, at 2 Robinson Ave. in the Danforth and Byng avenues area.

The celebration takes place from 1-7 p.m., and will feature an outdoor patio, barbecue and music.

For more information, please call 416-691-4763.