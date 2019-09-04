Queen Street East and Kingston Road intersection closure set to begin on Sept. 7

The intersection of Kingston Road and Queen Street East will be closed for streetcar track and overhead wire work starting on Saturday, Sept. 7.

By AMANDA GIBB

The intersection of Queen Street East and Kingston Road, as well as surrounding roads, will be fully closed beginning on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The closures will last for seven weeks as work is being done to replace streetcar tracks and wires, and to improve the safety of the intersection. Partial closures of the intersection will be in place until the end of December of this year.

“The big benefit of this project will be safety improvements and more reliable streetcar service. The track is due for replacement. The streetcar platforms will also be upgraded to comply with AODA, Ontario’s accessibility requirements. With the track upgrades, we’ll extend the life of the tracks, and we’ll also be better equipped for the new streetcar,” said Beaches East-York Councillor Brad Bradford.

Bradford said that the work will be coordinated across multiple departments to complete streetcar track work, replace overhead wires, and improve the safety and accessibility of the intersection.

Work will be conducted 24 hours a day and seven days a week to ensure the project is completed as quickly as possible.

Various TTC services will be rerouted around the intersection.

The impacted routes are the 143 Beach express bus, 501A Queen streetcar, 501R and 301 B Queen buses, 22/322 Coxwell bus, and the 502/503 Kingston bus.

Most businesses will remain open, and traffic will be rerouted along Dundas Street East to connect Queen Street East and Kingston Road.

“We’re making sure to do everything we can to keep local street access open and to keep businesses operating. The city has programs in place for compensation in instances where business might be impacted,” said Bradford.

Residents who will be impacted for parking will be notified, and there will be extensive signage posted about the closure.

Some Beach residents have raised concerns about congestion and disruption following the closures.

“Why a complete closure? Couldn’t work begin on the westbound Queen and Woodbine loop tracks leaving the eastbound tracks, and the current right lane open for one lane of traffic in each direction?” asked Beach resident Bruce Budd in an email forwarded to Beach Metro News.

“There’s no denying the construction coming to Queen Street and Kingston Road is going to be disruptive but it will also bring a lot of positive improvement,” said Bradford.

“I’m grateful for everyone in the area for being patient while we do this necessary work.”

For full information on the project, closures, and TTC diversions, please visit www.bradbradford.ca/queen-kingston-construction

For specific questions about the project, please contact Paul Martin at 416-392-3074 or downtownconstructionprojects@toronto.ca.