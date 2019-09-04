Toronto Beaches Film Festival set for this week at Beach United Church

The Toronto Beaches Film Festival takes place on Sept. 5 and 6 at Beach United Church.

The eighth annual Toronto Beaches Film Festival will be taking place at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 6.

The festival features films produced locally and around the world.

On Thursday the theme of the films is “our actions have consequences.”

These films feature documentaries on activism, clean beaches, and adventures.

Friday’s theme is “surf’s up around the world,” and these films feature surfing, the lives of surfers, aerial waves, and activism.

Shows on both nights will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online for $9 for one ticket, or $15 for two.

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Film Festival, or to purchase tickets, please visit http://torontobeachesfilmfest.com/