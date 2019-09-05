Beaches-East York Councillor Bradford hosts community meeting tonight at the Balmy Beach Club

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford hosts a community meeting tonight (Sept. 5) at the Balmy Beach Club.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will host a community meeting tonight (Thursday, Sept. 5) at the Balmy Beach Club.

The meeting will allow residents to ask questions and discuss issues of concern in Beaches-East York with the councillor.

Tonight’s meeting goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Balmy Beach Club is located at 360 Lake Front, at the foot of Beech Avenue south of Queen Street East.

Special guest at the meeting will be Toronto Ombudsman Susan Opler, who will give a presentation on improving city services.

Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting will be a discussion with TTC staff on reducing noise disturbances for residents living above or near the Bloor-Danforth (Line 2) subway.

For more info on this meeting, please email Councillor Bradford’s office at councillor_bradford@toronto.ca or call 416-338-2755.