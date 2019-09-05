Beaches-East York Councillor Bradford hosts community meeting tonight at the Balmy Beach Club

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will host a community meeting tonight (Thursday, Sept. 5) at the Balmy Beach Club.
The meeting will allow residents to ask questions and discuss issues of concern in Beaches-East York with the councillor.
Tonight’s meeting goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Balmy Beach Club is located at 360 Lake Front, at the foot of Beech Avenue south of Queen Street East.
Special guest at the meeting will be Toronto Ombudsman Susan Opler, who will give a presentation on improving city services.
Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting will be a discussion with TTC staff on reducing noise disturbances for residents living above or near the Bloor-Danforth (Line 2) subway.
For more info on this meeting, please email Councillor Bradford’s office at councillor_bradford@toronto.ca or call 416-338-2755.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.