Scarborough Players’ production of Rabbit Hole opens on Friday, Sept. 6

Alex Saul, left, and Holm Bradwell, right, rehearse a scene from the Scarborough Players’ upcoming production of Rabbit Hole which will run from Sept. 6 to 21 at the Scarborough Village Theatre. Photo by Thomas Kowal.

By ERIN JONES

Scarborough Players’ will open their 61st season with a production of Rabbit Hole.

Award-winning director and actress Maureen Lukie is back with Scarborough Players’ as the director for the play which opens on Friday, Sept. 6 and runs until Sept. 21 at the Scarborough Village Theatre.

Lukie has won the ACT-CO Best Director Award three times, most recently for Sense and Sensibility (Amicus Productions), James Joyce’s The Dead – the Musical (Toronto Irish Players) and The Melville Boys (Amicus). She also won Best Supporting Actress in Barefoot in the Park (Amicus).

“I am excited to return to Scarborough Players’ after an absence of 25 years when I directed Steel Magnolias! This was one of my favourite productions with people who I still feel connected to,” shared Lukie.

“The theatre space offers unique opportunities for staging, the company has been very supportive and eager to bring a beautiful play about something we all experience to life, and that play has attracted a cast that is talented, responsive, funny and compelling.”

What has driven this local director and actress to stay committed to performing arts for over two decades?

“Community theatre is so open to bringing together people who want to create and entertain. The arts can be a very competitive industry because of the scarcity of funding and the numbers of people trying to make a living; but that barrier doesn’t pertain to community theatre, where your passion and willingness are your currency,” added Lukie.

Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire is a powerful drama about a couple dealing with the loss of a loved one.

To deal with their grief and family, they will make wrong turns, drift apart, and find support from unlikely places.

The play is the winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and is a poignant drama that is a relatable human experience.

“I was drawn to this play because its exploration of loss and the struggle to find your feet after loss felt as if it happened to family,” said Lukie. “It’s real, it’s funny, it’s tough and it’s combustible. I think that many of our audience will feel the same way. Loss hits all of us in different ways and the characters here reflect that. When we look at common experiences, we learn about each other and ourselves and how to find a way forward. When we share our pain with others, we lessen it.”

Rabbit Hole opens this Friday, Sept. 6, and runs to Sept. 21 at the Scarborough Village Theatre, 3600 Kingston Rd. For show times, and to purchase tickets, please visit theatrescarborough.com or at the call the box office at 416-267-9292.