Leslieville Historical Society hosts Bricktowne Festival in Greenwood Park

The Bricktowne Festival, hosted by the Leslieville Historical Society, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Greenwood Park.

The Leslieville Historical Society will be hosting the Bricktowne Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The 12th annual neighbourhood party takes place at Greenwood Park, 150 Greenwood Ave., from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be bands, great food, and delicious craft beers from East York breweries Left Field and Muddy York Breweries, as well as an art walk.

The Toronto Circus Centre will be hosting a Kidzone at this year’s festival featuring attractions such as juggling, hula hooping, balloon animals and face painting.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher will be in attendance along with Heritage Toronto to unveil the new Historical Plaque for the area at 4 p.m. The Bricktowne area is centred around the Greenwood and Gerrard area, site of of the city’s original brick quarries.

Admission is free and the festival takes place rain or shine.

For more info, please visit www.facebook.com/events/bricktowne-a-street-that-built-toronto-brick-by-brick/bricktowne-festival-2019/706454693114827/