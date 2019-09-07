Deja Views: Four years makes a huge difference at Kingston Road and Main Street

The above photo was taken at Kingston Road just west of Main Street in 2015. The inset photo was taken earlier this year. Photos by David Van Dyke.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

I shot this panorama just east of the Kingston Road and Main Street intersection in 2015 and again earlier this year.

Four years ago, I wondered, what developments would be constructed at this historic junction?

I guess I could wonder again as to what changes lay ahead in the next four years as the building at the far right has already been demolished since I took the above photo.

Did you know that more than a century ago this was one of Toronto’s busiest intersections? It was the city’s only east access point for travellers, farmers, and goods and commodities.

Do you have an old photo of a Beach intersection you would like to share with our readership? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com