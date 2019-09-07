Hogtown Roller Derby wraps up season with doubleheader at Ted Reeve Arena on Saturday, Sept. 7

This Beach Metro News file photo shows roller derby action at Ted Reeve Arena.

Hogtown Roller Derby will be hosting the final match of the 2019 season with a doubleheader at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Horror will take on the Eerie Roller Girls in the WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association) sanctioned first game, and the Debs will play Nipissing Roller Derby’s Bombshell Bobbers in the second game.

Hogtown’s Junior Lynx will kick off the event with a scrimmage at 4:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. The junior scrimmage will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by the first game starting at 6:10 p.m.

Tickets will cost $10 at the door for adults, and $8 for seniors. Children under 12 will be admitted free with adult accompaniment.

Free parking is available at Ted Reeve Arena for those attending the event.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hogtownrollerderby.com/