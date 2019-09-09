Annual Beaches Terry Fox Run set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 15

Participants take part in the 2017 Beaches Terry Fox Run in this Beach Metro News file photo. The 2019 Beaches Terry Fox Run takes place on Sunday, Sept. 15.

By AMANDA GIBB

The Terry Fox Run in the Beach will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The run will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until noon at the foot of Woodbine Avenue at the Woodbine Bathing Station. Registration for the run begins at 8:30 a.m.

Terry Fox ended his journey running to raise money for cancer research 39 years ago: running for 143 days, through six provinces, and covering 5,373 kilometres. Today, his legacy lives on as Canadians throughout the country run, walk, or bike to raise money for cancer research.

Pamela Politano has been the organizer of the Beaches Terry Fox Run for four years and said she had volunteered before becoming the organizer.

“I was a little kid when Terry did the original run, I remember seeing updates of where he was and how he was doing.”

When Politano’s stepfather was diagnosed with lung cancer 11 years ago, his passing sparked a desire to contribute more to cancer research. “I had always been involved, but then I really wanted to give back and help be more involved with raising money for cancer research. I just wanted to help more,” she said.

She said that she was always inspired by Terry Fox and that she felt when cancer affected her and her family that she had even more of a connection. The main thing about the Terry Fox Run is continuing his legacy, she said.

“I always say to people that we’re helping him continue his Marathon of Hope, his dream,” said Politano.

The Beaches Terry Fox Run route is accessible for people rollerblading, cycling, with strollers, or using wheelchairs.

To register online or to find more information, please visit www.terryfox.org