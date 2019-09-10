Art show and wine tasting event set for open house in the Beach Triangle

The Belle of the Triangle open house, featuring an art show and wine tasting, is set for Columbine Avenue in the Beach Triangle on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 11.

A local home will be turned into an art gallery on Wednesday, Sept. 11 during an open house hosted by an area realty company.

The Barret Inward Group will host the Belle of the Triangle event, an evening showcasing fine art and fine wine at the home at 22 Columbine Ave. in the Beach Triangle.

The event goes from 6 to 8 p.m., and will feature the works of local artists on display along with a wine tasting led by a local sommelier.

The local artists whose works will be featured at the open house are Pam Mayhew, Rachel Taggert and Katherine Chrichton. The sommelier will be Samara Foley. All four women are Beach Triangle residents.

The Beach Triangle neighbourhood is bordered by Woodbine Avenue to the east, Queen Street East to the south, and Kingston Road to the west and north.

Wednesday evening’s open house, art show and wine tasting is being hosted by realtor Laura Inward of the Barrett Inward Group in Leslieville.

For more info, please contact Laura Inward at laura@barrettinward.com