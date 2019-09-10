Forest Bathing walk at Glen Stewart Ravine set for morning of Sept. 12

A number of Forest Bathing walks are set for this month and next in the Glen Stewart Ravine.

Residents are invited to take part in a “Forest Bathing” session in the Glen Stewart Ravine on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 12.

Forest Bathing is an immersive nature experience that benefits participants by breathing the fresh air near trees.

This Thursday’s walk is for nature lovers who use mobility aids, their supportive assistants and anyone else who wants to take part.

Dr. Kari Krough will lead the event which takes place from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

A number of other Forest Bathing walks are also planned for the Glen Stewart Ravine, including events on Sept. 28. Oct. 19 and Oct. 24.

To register and for more information, please contact friendsofglenstewartravine@gmail.com