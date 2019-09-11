Federal Election 2019: Here are the candidates (so far) running in Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

With the 2019 federal election now officially underway, here is a list of the candidates Beach Metro News is aware of who are running in the three riding we will be covering in advance of the Oct. 21 election.
As we become aware of more candidates running in these ridings, we will update this information for our readers.
BEACHES-EAST YORK
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith – Liberal, incumbent
Deborah McKenzie – People’s Party of Canada
Mae J. Nam – NDP
Nadirah Nazeer – Conservative Party
Sean Manners – Green Party
SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST
Bill Blair – Liberal, incumbent
Amanda Cain – Green Party
Italo Eratosene – People’s Party of Canada
Kimberley Fawcet – Conservative Party
Kevin McCrady – NDP
TORONTO-DANFORTH
Zia Choudhary – Conservative Party
Julie Dabrusin – Liberal, incumbent
Tara Dos Remedios – People’s Party of Canada
Min Sook Lee – NDP
Chris Tolley – Green Party