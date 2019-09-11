Federal Election 2019: Here are the candidates (so far) running in Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

Local students take part in a Student Vote event in this Beach Metro News file photo from 2015. The 2019 federal election was officially called on Sept.11, and election day will be on Oct. 21.

With the 2019 federal election now officially underway, here is a list of the candidates Beach Metro News is aware of who are running in the three riding we will be covering in advance of the Oct. 21 election.

As we become aware of more candidates running in these ridings, we will update this information for our readers.

BEACHES-EAST YORK

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith – Liberal, incumbent

Deborah McKenzie – People’s Party of Canada

Mae J. Nam – NDP

Nadirah Nazeer – Conservative Party

Sean Manners – Green Party

SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST

Bill Blair – Liberal, incumbent

Amanda Cain – Green Party

Italo Eratosene – People’s Party of Canada

Kimberley Fawcet – Conservative Party

Kevin McCrady – NDP

TORONTO-DANFORTH

Zia Choudhary – Conservative Party

Julie Dabrusin – Liberal, incumbent

Tara Dos Remedios – People’s Party of Canada

Min Sook Lee – NDP

Chris Tolley – Green Party