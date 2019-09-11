Toronto Walk to End ALS to take place in Ashbridges Bay Park on Sept. 14

The Walk to End ALS in Toronto/Downtown is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at Ashbridges Bay Park.

The Walk to End ALS in Toronto/Downtown will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at Ashbridges Bay Park at 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

The Walk to End ALS helps raise money for research and to support those who face the challenges of living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Sarah Reedman, the Toronto Central regional manager for ALS Canada, said in a press release that ALS is an incurable disease with debilitating effects on both the person with the disease and for their families.

“The Walk to End ALS is our most important fundraiser to help raise much-needed funds for research, community-based support and equipment for clients, helping to alleviate the burden of this disease,” she said.

Two to three people die each day from ALS, and once diagnosed, the cost of the disease to the average family is between $150,000 to $250,000, including costs for specialized equipment and lost income.

The Walk to End ALS is the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada.

An estimated 400 participants are expected to be present at the walk to achieve the fundraising goal of $160,000.

There will be a post-walk barbecue, a DJ and a kid’s zone.

Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 and the route is five kilometres long.

For more information or to register, please visit www.walktoendals.ca/torontodowntown