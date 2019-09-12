Danforth East Arts Fair set for weekend of Sept. 14/15 in East Lynn Park

Dancers perform in East Lynn Park at the Danforth East Arts Fair in this Beach Metro News file photo. This year's fair takes place this weekend, Sept. 14 and 15, at the park.

The annual Danforth East Arts Fair takes place this weekend.

Presented by the Danforth East Community Association, the fair takes place at East Lynn Park on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15.

The fair features the works of a number of local artist in the park, which is located on the south side of Danforth Avenue, between Woodbine Road and Coxwell Avenue.

Along with the work of the artists, there will also arts and crafts activities for children, music, and lunch and snack options from local restaurants. Food vendors at this year’s festival will include Celena’s Bakery, Cumin Kitchen, East of York, Mark’s Pizza, The Pop Stand, Sweet Serendipity Bakeshop, and Taste the Tornado.

Hours for the fair are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

The fair’s Best In Show award has been named in honour of Tracey Jacobs, who was the co-owner of Silly Goose Kids on Danforth Avenue and for many years ran the children’s tent at the event. Jacobs died in June of this year at the age of 51 after a battle with breast cancer.

For more information on the arts fair, please visit https://deca.to/danforth-east-arts-fair/