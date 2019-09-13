Toronto LGBT Lawn Bowling Society hosts Flip-Flop tournament in East York

The Toronto Rainbowlers of the Toronto LGBT Lawn Bowling Society host their annual Flip-Flop tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14, in East York. Photo: Submitted.

By AMANDA GIBB

LGBT lawn bowling tournament Flip-Flop 2019 will be held at Cosburn Park Lawn Bowling Club at 525 Cosburn Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Returning for its fourth year, Flip-Flop is hosted by Toronto Rainbowlers, The Toronto LGBT Lawn Bowling Society.

The Rainbowlers started in 2011 and has more than 50 members who regularly play at the club.

This event, to their knowledge, is North America’s only tournament for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender lawn bowlers.

“Flip-Flop is one-of-a-kind, the most colourful lawn bowling tournament around,” said organizer Kyle Knoeck.

“Flip-Flop engages LGBT lawn bowlers in tournament competition while fostering camaraderie. For many LGBT bowlers, it’s their first introduction to tournament competition.”

The tournament will feature experienced bowlers including some provincial and national champions and is formatted in a way that is atypical in Ontario lawn bowling. To make the game challenging for experienced players and accessible for beginner players, pairs will rotate between lead and skip positions, which is why the tournament is called Flip-Flop.

“As well as having fun and building community, our goal is to encourage LGBT lawn bowlers to enter the competition. The bowling skills at Flip-Flop are top-notch, and the games are fun to watch, even for non-bowlers,” said Knoeck.

Those interested in competing should register in advance.

The fee is $40 per two-person team. The tournament begins at 10 a.m., and registration is open online.

For more information, please visit www.torontorainbowlers.ca