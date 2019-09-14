Toronto-Danforth Councillor Fletcher to host Community Environment Day on Saturday

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paul Fletcher hosts a Community Environment Day on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher is hosting a Community Environment Day event on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Jack Layton Way near Bridgepoint Hospital.

The public is welcome to come between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to drop off reusable and recyclable items such as clothing, small appliances, and electronics.

Non-perishable food items will also be accepted. You can also drop off hazardous waste to be disposed of safely and can pick up free compost for the garden.

Along with drop-offs, there will be a shredding truck present.

Community and environmental groups will also be exhibiting at this event.

For more information on the Community Environment Day, please visit www.councillorpaulafletcher.ca