Police seek public’s help finding man, 22, last seen near Danforth and Greenwood avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who last seen in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues.
Michael Lord, 22, was last seen in that area on Friday, Sept. 13 at approximately 7 p.m.
He is described as approximately six feet tall, weighting 165 pounds., with short dark brown hair, blue eyes, and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with green colour accents, blue pants, and sandals.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com,
