Police seek public’s help finding man, 22, last seen near Danforth and Greenwood avenues

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Michael Lord, 22, who was last seen in the Danforth and Greenwood avenues area on the evening of Friday, Sept. 13.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who last seen in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues.

Michael Lord, 22, was last seen in that area on Friday, Sept. 13 at approximately 7 p.m.

He is described as approximately six feet tall, weighting 165 pounds., with short dark brown hair, blue eyes, and unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with green colour accents, blue pants, and sandals.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com,