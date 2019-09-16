Branch 11 on Dawes Road opens doors for tours, displays and more during Legion Week

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 at 9 Dawes Rd. is welcoming the public to visit during Legion Week events slated for this week.

A number of events are planned locally to celebrate Legion Week from Sept. 16 to 20.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, 9 Dawes Rd., will open its doors to the public from this Monday, Sept. 16, to Thursday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The Branch will also be open on Friday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people to visit.

As part of the open house at the Branch, visitors will get a chance to speak with local veterans, see displays including uniforms, and even walk through a simulation of a trench.

There will be tours and other activities as well during Legion Week.

Branch 11 is located at 9 Dawes Rd.

Please contact Helen Pearce at 416-690-6388 or helenpearce@rogers.com for more information.