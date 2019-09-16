Branch 11 on Dawes Road opens doors for tours, displays and more during Legion Week

A number of events are planned locally to celebrate Legion Week from Sept. 16 to 20.
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, 9 Dawes Rd., will open its doors to the public from this Monday, Sept. 16, to Thursday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. The Branch will also be open on Friday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people to visit.
As part of the open house at the Branch, visitors will get a chance to speak with local veterans, see displays including uniforms, and even walk through a simulation of a trench.
There will be tours and other activities as well during Legion Week.
Branch 11 is located at 9 Dawes Rd.
Please contact Helen Pearce at 416-690-6388 or helenpearce@rogers.com for more information.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.