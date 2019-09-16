Public meeting on Core Developments plan for Kingston-Warden area set for today

A public meeting on Core Developments plans for the Kingston Road and Warden Avenue area is set for Monday, Sept. 16.

A public meeting on Core Development’s plans for 1478-1496 Kingston Rd., just east of Warden Avenue, is slated for today.

The meeting will take place at the Scarborough Civic Centre, Council Chamber, 150 Borough Dr., on Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

The development proposal is calling for an 11-storey mixed use building at the site which is on the northwest corner of Kingston Road and Manderley Drive.

The meeting will help set appropriate development standards for the proposal.

For more information, please contact city planner Greg Hobson-Garcia at 416-396-5244 or by email at gregory.hobson-garcia@toronto.ca