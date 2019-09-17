In My Opinion: Toronto Council is doubling down on making city streets safer

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford says road safety is a top priority for him and the community.

By BRAD BRADFORD

BEACHES-EAST YORK COUNCILLOR

Back to school brings mixed emotions. At the beginning of a new Toronto Council year, I’m thinking about my priorities for the year ahead. Road safety is top of mind for me, as I know it is for many members of our Beaches-East York community.

Council had a good year last year, unanimously approving Vision Zero 2.0, doubling down on our commitment to make Toronto streets safer.

We accomplished a lot locally and city-wide with the 880 Streets Danforth project in late August – Canada’s first Vision Zero pop-up showing show how a complete street looks and feels.

One of the best parts of being a city councillor is being able to create real, tangible change in your community.

Despite divided opinions on our city-wide efforts, we’ve put a lot of energy into supporting local road safety projects, and will keep doing the same this year.

Our Beaches-East York community showed its passion for making community-led change in the first half of 2019.

Through the advocacy of local residents and hard work of city staff we passed nearly 20 local road-safety measures at Community Council in addition to the dozens of safety projects that are part of the regular work program. These include all-way stops in several locations around Glebemount Avenue and Virginia Avenue. You can see the full list online at https://www.bradbradford.ca/road-safety-progress-update

On the first day of school I was at the launch of a new contraflow bike lane at Norway Public School. We’re making the street safer with more pick-up and drop-off spaces, slowing down traffic outside the school, and integrating the cycling network.

As I settle in as a new city councillor, our office is getting a handle on the volume and we’re helping our residents deliver the safety initiatives they care about as local experts in their neighbourhoods. Thanks everyone for your patience as we get the many requests moving.

If you’re interested in bringing road safety measures to your street, please get in touch with my office. There are lots of ways you can help take a lead from requesting a mobile watch your speed sign to starting a petition for traffic controls like speed humps and stop signs. You can find more information at https://www.bradbradford.ca

I’m committed to working with any resident wanting to make their street safer.

Sometimes it takes longer than we want, sometimes we can’t agree on the solution, but there’s always a path forward.

I’m going back to school with new energy to work even harder on road safety, and the many other issues that matter to my community, and our city.

Until we get road deaths down to zero, we can’t stop pushing.

As you get back at it this month, remember it’s always more frantic out there than you expect.

Whether you’re driving, biking, walking, or rolling, remember to look out for each other. Wishing everyone a good back to school.