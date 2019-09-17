Police seek help finding missing man, 30, in Greenwood and Dundas area

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public's help in finding Patrick Milmine, 30, who may be in the Greewood Avenue and Dundas Street East area.

Police in 55 Division are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 30-year-old man.

Patrick Milmine, 30, may be in the area of of Greenwood Avenue and Dundas Street East, according to police.

He is described as six-feet, two-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a shaved head and hazel eyes. There is no clothing description, police said.

Police are concerned for his safety and are asking for anyone with information to call 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com