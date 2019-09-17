Police seek help finding missing man, 30, in Greenwood and Dundas area

Police in 55 Division are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 30-year-old man.
Patrick Milmine, 30, may be in the area of of Greenwood Avenue and Dundas Street East, according to police.
He is described as six-feet, two-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a shaved head and hazel eyes. There is no clothing description, police said.
Police are concerned for his safety and are asking for anyone with information to call 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
