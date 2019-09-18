Art in the Beach Show and Sale set for Sept. 20 to 22 at Beach United Church

Presented by the Beach Guild of Fine Art, the Art in the Beach Art Show and Sale takes place this weekend.

The show and sale is presented by the Beach Guild of Fine Art, which is now in its 25th year, and will feature a wide variety of works by local artists.

It will take place at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave.

Show times are Friday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations will be accepted for the Bluffs Food Bank.

Admission is free and there will be a draw for an original painting.

For more information, please visit www.beachguildoffineart.com