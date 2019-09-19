Police seek help to identify man found disoriented in the Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue area

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was found disoriented in the Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue area on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
In a press release issued Wednesday, Sept. 18, night police said the man is currently being treated in hospital.
When he was found he was unable to identify himself and was not carrying any identification, police said.
He is described as white, approximately five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with a thin build, long white hair and full white beard. He was found wearing a blue hospital gown, burgundy sweater, black jacket and black running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
