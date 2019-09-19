Secord Elementary School students visit Branch 11 for Legion Week activities

Secord Elementary School students Klara, Cassia and Karina visited Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 as part of Legion Week activities which will continue at the Dawes Road branch until Friday, Sept. 20. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Students from Secord Elementary School were among those visiting Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road during Legion Week events this week.

Grade 3 and 4 teacher Rosemarie Colangelo was at the Branch with her class to take in the many displays, activities and opportunities to meet and talk with veterans at the week-long event which continues through until Friday, Sept. 20.

“It is one of the most memorable experiences the students have all year,” said Colangelo.

She said it also sparks numerous class discussions about war, peace, military service, Canadian history and more.

“For them to speak to veterans and hear their stories first hand…It’s something I can’t give them by reading from a book.”

And that’s exactly why the organizers of Branch 11’s Legion Week activities work so hard at organizing the event.

“It is our pleasure to have the students here,” said June Smith, Legion Week Chair and Youth Education Chair for Branch 11.

“The teachers are great to bring them, and it’s a wonderful experience for our veterans and I hope the students.”

There is certainly no shortage of things to do for those visiting the Branch during Legion Week.

There are a number of veterans available to talk to visitors, along with a wide variety of displays ranging from military uniforms, which can be tried on, to signal corps, to models of military planes and vehicles, to the history of the Canadian cavalry in the First World War.

Legion Week continues today (Thursday, Sept. 19) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend during the those hours to learn more about the Royal Canadian Legion and Canada’s military history.

Branch 11 is located at 9 Dawes Rd., just south of Danforth Avenue.

For more information, please call Helen Pearce at 416-690-6388 or email her at helenpearce@rogers.com