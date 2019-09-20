Michael Garron Hospital’s Heart of the East Community Festival at Monarch Park helps break stigma of mental health disorders

The Heart of the East Community Festival takes place on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Monarch Park.

Michael Garron Hospital hosts the Heart of the East Community Festival this Saturday, Sept. 21, at Monarch Park.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the park and adjoining sports field (115 Felstead Ave.).

Those attending the festival will be able to partake of food trucks on site, live local entertainment, a beer garden, and a wide variety of family activities including bouncy castles and games.

Bands scheduled to perform include TASSO, the Mamals Band, The Nite Owlz and Trainwreck.

The Kick The Stigma Michael Garron Hospital Cup 28-team soccer tournament will also be a part of the festival

Funds raised at both the festival and the soccer tournament will go towards eliminating the stigma associated with mental health disorders and to help build state-of-the-art mental health facilities at Michael Garron Hospital on Coxwell Avenue.

For more information, please visit www.heartoftheeast.ca