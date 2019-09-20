Toronto Kite Weekend’s WindFest Fun Fly event set for this weekend at Woodbine Beach

Toronto Kite Weekend's WindFest Fun Fly event is set for this weekend at Woodbine Beach.

The Toronto Beach Rotary Club will be taking part in this Saturday’s WindFest Fun Fly kite event at Woodbine Beach.

Everyone is invited to go and fly their kite at the event, which takes place from noon until 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, at Woodbine Beach.

According to the WindFest Fun Fly – Toronto’s Kite Weekend Facebook page, the event is an opportunity for all kite fliers to come out, have some fun, show the public some amazing kites and colour the sky over the shores of Lake Ontario at Woodbine Beach.

All are welcome to attend, but they must bring their own kites as there will be no kite sales or kite making during the event.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/torontowindfest