Rant Maggie Rant opens Acoustic Harvest’s concert season at St. Paul’s United in Scarborough

Stratford band Rant Maggie Rant will be performing on Saturday, Sept. 21 at St. Paul’s United Church at 200 Macintosh St. in southwest Scarborough as part of the Acoustic Harvest concert series.

The band will kick of Acoustic Harvest’s 23rd season with an arsenal of instruments and styles. Rant Maggie Rant’s sound sticks close to the musical roots of Ireland, Scotland, and other Celtic Nations and Canada’s East Coast traditions.

The band is led by fiddler Lindsay Schindler and supported by Glen Dias, Barry James Payne, Daev Clysdale, Rob Larose, and Steve Clark.

Tickets are $25 in advance, and $27 at the door.

For more information, or to buy tickets, please visit www.acousticharvest.ca