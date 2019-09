This archival photo is looking north up the hill on Willow Avenue in 1915. The inset photo by David Van Dyke shows the same view today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The archival photograph at left was taken in the fall of 1915.

We are looking up the hill (north) on Willow Avenue.

