Federal Election 2019: Beaches-East York Candidates Debate slated for Monday, Sept. 30

In this Beach Metro News file photo, students take part in a Student Vote event during the 2015 federal election.

On Monday, Sept. 30, the Balmy Beach Residents Association, Beach Metro News and Community Centre 55 are joining up to present a Candidates Debate at Kingston Road United Church for the Beaches-East York riding.

The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd.

Moderator will be Alan Carter from Global News.

A panel from Beach Metro News and the Balmy Beach Residents Association will ask questions both from the panel members and questions submitted by the audience and also submitted in advance.

To submit a question in advance, please e-mail Beach Metro News editor Alan Shackleton at alan@beachmetro.com