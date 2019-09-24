Historian Gene Domagala to speak about 100 Years Ago in The Beach in talk at Beaches Branch Library

Gene Domagala, Beach historian and Beach Metro News columnist, will speak about 100 Years Ago in The Beach 1919-2019 at talk this evening (Sept. 24) at the Beaches Branch Library.

Beach historian Gene Domagala will speak about 100 Years Ago in The Beach 1919-2019 during a talk set for this evening.

The historical talk takes place at the Beaches Branch Library, 216 Queen St. E., from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The talk will look at the last 100 years in the community with stories about the Leuty Lifeguard Station, the Beach Synagogue, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, the Dr. Young Memorial in Kew Gardens and more.

Admission is free to this talk which is presented by The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society and the Toronto Public Library.

Also, on Saturday, Sept. 28, Domagala will host a walking tour of St. John’s Norway Cemetery.

The free walking tour starts at 1 p.m. and participants are asked to meet at the northwest corner of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.

For more information on either event, please visit The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society at www.tbeths.com