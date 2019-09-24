Kingston Road Village Fall Festival set for Saturday, Sept. 28

Pumpkin decorating will be among the events taking place at the Kingston Road Village Business Community's annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Kingston Road Village Business Community hosts its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will take place along Kingston Road between Victoria Park Avenue and Main Street.

There will be numerous activities planned for the day including a pumpkin hunt, pumpkin decorating, face painting, live music and sales offered by local businesses along Kingston Road.

For more information on the festival, please visit www. https://www.facebook.com/kingstonroadvillage